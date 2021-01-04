JCHS Principal Brian Harris reported on social media this morning that a student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19. Following is what Mr. Harris reported:
"Jackson County High School has a student-athlete that has tested positive for COVID-19. All members of the team have been notified. The Jackson County Health Department will assist with any student that needs to quarantine. Our primary concern will always be for the health and safety of our students and staff.
Thank you,
Brian Harris, JCHS Principal"
