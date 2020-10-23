Jackson County High School Principal Brian Harris notified parents/guardians on Friday, October 23, 2020 that they had received a confirmed report that an individual(s) who attends or works at the Jackson County High School has tested positive for COVID-19. Harris highlighted, "However, this person hasn't been at school since October 09th."
The school posted on their social media page the following message:
"Jackson County High School has had a member of the Baseball coaching staff test positive for Covid-19. After consulting the Jackson County Health Department, we determined that no other students or coaches will need to be quarantined at this time due to social distancing, wearing masks and being outside. As a precaution, we have stopped baseball activities until November 6th."
For anyone who has a positive COVID-19 test or exposure, notification will be given to the local health department. The health department will then conduct contact tracing with the assistance of the school.
Due to a positive COVID-19 case in the school, the individual(s) will follow the CDC guidelines before re-entry:
At least ten (10) days have past since symptom onset and
At least twenty-four (24) hours have past since resolution of a fever without the use of medications and
Other symptoms have improved. Cough will refer to a new uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing.
We will not require written confirmation of a negative COVID-19 test from a medical provider for return to school or work. Although a negative COVID-19 test is not required to return to school or work, we do recommend that you have a negative COVID-19 test before returning.
In the event of an exposure confirmed by the local health department, students/employees will have an isolation period for fourteen (14) days before re-entry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.