Principal Brian Harris made the following announcement vis Social Media on Monday (Sept 13, 2021):
"Our school has received a confirmed report that seven individuals at our school have tested positive for COVID-19 over the break. Notification is given to bus from the health department when a student or staff member has a positive COVID-19 test. Unless you are contacted by the local health department or our school, your child is safe to return to school.
We are doing our best to minimize the risk here in our building. We will continue to sanitize desks, wear masks, fog classrooms, socially distance, and use sanitizer and hand washing consistently.
Please remember to keep your child home if he or she is experiencing any symptoms:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you have any questions call us at 606-287-7155
Mr. Harris
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.