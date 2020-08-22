The Jackson County High School has announced that a student athlete at the school has tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier tonight (08/22/20) JCHS Principlal Brian Harris made the following announcement on social media.
"Jackson County High School has a student-athlete that has tested positive for COVID-19. The athlete participates in Cross Country and Golf. All golf and cross country practices and activities will be suspended for 10 days. Any student-athlete who is a member of these groups should be tested if they have any symptoms of COVID-19. The Jackson County Health Department will contact you by phone if they feel you need to quarantine. The student athlete has mild symptoms and is recovering at home. Our primary concern will always be for the health and safety of our students and staff. "
Thank you,
Brian Harris
JCHS Principal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.