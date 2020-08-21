Jackson County Hosts 2nd Kentucky Gravel Championship
On August 8th 2020, Boondoogle Bike Events along with Jackson Co Tourism hosted the 2020 KY Gravel Championships. This years race had somewhat of a different look as the race director had to follow guidelines of distancing at the starting line in groups of five. The field was a little smaller this year due to most racing series being canceled for the year and most riders have not been training.
The KGC is a 63 miles race with close to 6000 ft of elevation change, mostly consisting of gravel roads but also “enhanced” gravel (mud and rocks). This is a very technical course not for the unexperienced rider. Please read the blog written by Tony Konvalin of Columbia KY about his experience with the 2020 course.
Tony Konvalin – Columbia KY
Want some fresh air, fresh dirt, fresh rocks and even fresh mud - not to mention lots of climbing - then the Kentucky Gravel Championships are for you - 2021 race is tentatively set for August 14th, 2021.
I rode the KGC last year and it was my first race on gravel, or as it has been called “Enhanced Gravel” due it being not only just gravel roads but some really rough stuff and technical areas, and had not ridden off-road since then in doing this years race but was a great time - that Type 2 kind of fun. As usual Keith of Boondoggle Events put on a great race and even having to mix up the format some to cover the rules for a group event during these crazy times it went off well.
The area is a great place to ride as it has a mix of tame gravel roads, some rough roads and then some really washed out areas that are really rough - and did I say lots of climbing. Then there is Horse Lick Road with all the rocks and above all that MUD, and lots of it. Due to the great weather there were quite a few Off-Road vehicles out but they were all great and offered up encouragement - even the ones stuck in the mud we were traversing - as we were riding.
Speaking of weather - for being August it was great as there is a lot of tree cover. Thus while warm there was a good amount of shade - also why the water hangs around so much on Horse Lick. There were 3 aid stations for the ride with one of them acting as two since the course looped around by the aid station twice - so no shortage of water. If you were to ride out here on your own you would need to make it a point to bring plenty of water or stash some on the course as no stores on this ride:)
I need to get out to the area to ride more as there you can ride loops of more of the tame roads or mix it up and take in the rough stuff, creek crossings and yes the climbs. If you want an adventure then look at doing the KGC in 2021 - there is a long course of 67 miles and also a shorter one of 35 miles. Not sure if the course will be the same but one thing will be the same - it will be challenging.
See you there next year - August 14th, 2021. Tony Konvalin
Some of the top riders in the national show up for this race. Riders come into Jackson Co throughout the summer to train and prepare for this strenuous course. They also spend the weekend or overnight in the local lodging, eat at local restaurants and buy supplies locally. This is how touism should and can work. Provide the environment, cultivate the interest and spread the word.
The men’s overall winner past national champion Brian Schworm from Morehead KY in a time of 4 hr 2 min.
Women’s Winner also a former national champion Carey Lowery from Athens TN in a time of 4 hr 45 min.
Single Speed (only ONE GEAR) winner Eli Orth from Hillsboro OH with a time of 4 hr 20 min.
The first rider to complete the 35 mile course was 13 year old David Komprs Jr. From Versailles KY in a time of 2 hr 33 min.
We would like to thank Keith Cottongim with Boondoggle Bike Events for bringing this great event to Jackson Co. If you are interested in training for next years race, we would love to have a winner from Jackson Co. See everyone next year August 14th 2021.
