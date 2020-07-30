The following was published in the Best of the Best 2020 Special Section from the Jackson County Sun. Pick up a copy of the July 29th, 2020 edition to find out who won!
With the upcoming election in November, each candidate has their own point of view, and their own way of doing things. We each have the opportunity to cast our vote on which candidate we believe to be the very best for the office available. Then, the votes are counted, and whomever has the most votes wins the race.
As a reader of the Jackson County Sun, this special publication will be no surprise to you. For four consecutive weeks, the Best of the Best ballot was published in the newspaper. Every reader had the opportunity to cast their vote, and let us know who the believed to be the very best in the Jackson County. And as you are fully aware, these are the results.
As a member of this community, I find the majority of our local businesses to be top notch. Unlike many communities throughout Kentucky, our county is still being serviced by a lot of small town, mom & pop shops, people that take great pride in the work that they do, people that stand by the products they sell, local government agencies that desire to serve the community to the best of their ability, businesses that go out of their way to provide great customer service, and deliver it with a smile.
Just this week here at the Sun, we had been in the market for some new equipment to continue in assisting us in providing the best coverage possible. While online retailers offered similar products, and with fast shipping, I made my way to one of our local retailers here in McKee. Not only did they provide a product that was top of the line, but also at an affordable price. Actually, it was at nearly a third of the price I was quoted somewhere else. Not only was I able to speak to someone who understood what they had to sell, but they also provided knowledgeable service. As a matter of fact, they called me days later to follow up on my purchase. We were pleased with the product, but this specific retailer even offered to exchange the product just because they believed they had something that would work even better. And this isn’t the only business that you can expect this type of service in our community. Unfortunately, the business mentioned above was not selected as one of the Best of the Best.
Do they have my vote? Absolutely! I feel as if this business provided the best in the area of their expertise here in our county. But just like the race in November, it isn’t left up to me. It is left up to you as well. The winners of this year’s Best of the Best have been selected by you, a reader of the Jackson County Sun. Even though I personally believe each, and every winner is fully capable of providing a wonderful experience, I could argue my point on several as well.
I have seen many candidates up for election in multiple government races through my life time I found to be absolutely outstanding. People I still may find being better for position they were seeking. And I did my part by going to the poll to cast my vote. But it still doesn’t change the fact less people agreed with me.
You may not agree with every winner from this year’s Best of the Best, but these are the winners. My question for you is, did you make your vote count? If you don’t agree, VOTE! But in my book, Jackson County is Best of the Best. Keep up the good work! And to this year’s winners, congratulations!
