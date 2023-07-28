Every year at the end of July, the Jackson County Kiwanis Club hosts the Annual Doug Rader Memorial Golf Scramble. The purpose of the event is to provide funds for maintenance of the Kiwanis Club Bond Memorial Park and to ensure all children can have the opportunity to be part of the Jackson County Little League Program.
The story of the Jackson County Kiwanis Club and Jackson County Little League and how the golf scramble provides support dates all the way back to 1913. A man by the name of N. U. Bond from New York came to our area of Jackson County with the Foley Bond Furniture Company and broadened his business to become the Bond Foley Lumber Company. The Lumber Company purchased over 25,000 acres of timber and mineral rights expanding through the years with another 40,000 acres during the time that the mill was in full operation. They employed over two hundred men and was one of the largest mills in the U.S. producing 20 million board feet of finished lumber per year. They purchased white oak, pine, poplar, chestnut, black oak, and hickory.
This was also the beginning of the Rockcastle River Railway from East Bernstadt to Bond and later to McKee. The rail land was later donated to the state of Kentucky for purposes of roads for Highway 30. The tree cutting stopped in 1930 and the railway closed in 1932. N.U. Bond served as a Kentucky State Senator.
Later in the 1940’s, N.U. Bond donated the land of the McKee Ball Park to the Jackson County Kiwanis Club to be used as a community park. Over the years, the Jackson County Kiwanis Club developed the park into a baseball field, children’s playground and two community shelters. This was the only park in the county for many years.
In 1938 the Jackson County Kiwanis Club was formed. The recruitment of the 25 men from six communities was lead by Rev. Fred H. DeJong. The Kiwanis Club is an international service organization that began in Detroit Michigan in 1915. It was a men’s club which opened to women in 1987. The Kiwanis came from American Indian language of Detroit meaning “we trade”, or “we share our talents”.
The Jackson County Kiwanis first president was Coleman Reynolds with Tom Dunigan serving as vice president and Edward Hays as secretary/treasurer. The club’s first adopted project was the organization of the electric cooperative. In the 1950’s the Kiwanis Club was instrumental in the founding of the local telephone cooperative in Jackson County.
The Jackson County Kiwanis Club has always sponsored the Homecoming Parade each year on the Saturday before Labor Day in McKee. Many business leaders in the community have served as president of the Kiwanis Club which includes Luther Farmer, LeeRoy Cole, Jack Gabbard, Doug Leary, Fletcher Gabbard, Keith Gabbard, Doug Rader and several others.
Around 35 years ago, Doug Rader knew we needed funds to help with the Little League Program and so began the golf scramble with almost 100 people playing golf to help raise funds. After his passing, the event was named the Annual Doug Rader Memorial Golf Scramble.
Over the 35 years, the event has raised more than $100,000 to insure all children have the park and funds to allow the opportunity to enjoy baseball and be a part of a team.
The success comes from the citizens! Today we honor and say thank you to all of our citizens who play in the golf scramble and to all of our businesses that sponsor this special event.
For more information on Jackson County Kiwanis Club please contact Rodney Chrisman – Jackson County Kiwanis Club President.
This year the sponsors for the 2023 Annual Doug Rader Memorial Golf Scramble included: Appalachian Wireless, PRTC, Jackson County Bank, Jackson Energy, Virginia Electric, Praxal, Kentucky Growers Insurance, Lakes Funeral Home Berea, Vantage Point Solutions, Corning, Dairy Queen, Opal’s Restaurant, Cape Electrical Supply, Citizen’s Bank, G & G Contracting, Lakes Funeral Home McKee, and WWAG 107.9 & 107.5 McKee/Berea.
