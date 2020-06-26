It was reported in the Jackson County Sun this week that the Jackson County Little League was ready to begin play in a couple of weeks. However, Jackson County Little League Coordinator Robbie Thomas reported today, "Kiwanis has decided it is in the best of interest for our children and community for little league to follow the recommendations that has been set for the school system handed down by our local heath department. So from now until further notice all activities have been suspended. We are hoping that we will have an update on Tuesday June 30th."
Earlier this week the Jackson County Public School District announced that based on conversations with the local health department it was decided to suspend all sports activities beginning on 6/25 until further notice due to the recent spread of COVID-19 within Jackson County. We will revisit this decision next week. As always our first priority will be our staff and student safety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.