In the day and time that we live in, I have learned that when something positive comes along or something good happens, focus on it. Our thought process, a lot of times, is affected by the first thing we see or read of the morning. As the old saying goes, its sets the tone for the day. I am in no way trying to dismiss or avoid anything going on in society today. We can’t snap our fingers or blink our eyes and dismiss trouble but we can be positive. This week I want to recognize something really positive in our community. Youth sports is really doing well in Jackson County and beyond, especially with the Little League program. The Jackson County KIWANIS organization has done an outstanding job running, sustaining and maintaining the Little League program. The softball and baseball programs are doing great and every year interest in these sports seems to be growing. On July 1,2022, the 10U Girls Fastpitch Softball All-Star Team won the Little League District Championship in our District. This could not have been accomplished if these girls, their coaches, parents and volunteers hadn’t had been dedicated and had the will to compete and win. Almost every County around us that we compete against is bigger in population and have more resources to work with inspiring players. That did not stop this team from believing and they achieved because of their positive attitude, outlook and love for the game. I believe this will inspire future generations to believe in themselves and not to be intimidated by the heavier populated areas. One of my goals as Judge is to work toward gaining every possible resource for our youth sports programs in Jackson County. We hope one day to have more fields, gyms for inside recreation, equipment, leagues of every interested sport and resources to give every child that wants, a chance to develop and compete. Youth sports and recreation may give a child the opportunity to exceed and very well may keep them out of trouble if given the chance to participate.
So, this week, July 9-16, 2022, I am proclaiming as “Jackson County Little League Youth Sports Week” in Jackson County. We want our youth in Jackson County to know that we are cheering them on and we are some of their biggest fans. We are happy for you and proud of your accomplishments.
Have a blessed week
