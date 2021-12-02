As the world is starting to receive news of yet another COVID-19 variant that is causing concern, Jackson County loses yet another soul to a COVID-19 related death. On Monday the Cumberland Valley District Health Department gave their COVID-19 case updates from the week of Saturday, November 20th to Friday, November 26th. The health department reported the death of one more person related to COVID-19 in Cumberland Valley District Health Department with sadness. The one individual was a resident of Jackson County and was a 52-year-old male.
Weekly County Updates:
Jackson County
Confirmed: 15
Probable: 10
Recovered: 17
New Deaths: 1
Clay County
Total Confirmed: 14
Community Confirmed: 14
CCDC Confirmed: 0
Probable: 4
Total Recovered: 33
Community Recovered: 34
CCDC Recovered: 0
New Deaths: 0
Rockcastle County
Confirmed: 16
Probable: 33
Recovered: 49
New Deaths: 0
The Cumberland Valley District Health Department will provide their next update on Monday, December 6th.
Meanwhile, a new variant of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 is raising concern around the world. South Africa confirmed Thursday that it had detected a variant with many mutations that could make it more transmissible than the Delta variant, and adept at evading the body’s immune defenses. On Friday, the World Health Organization labeled it a “variant of concern” and gave it a Greek letter designation: Omicron.
Several countries, including the United States, have since restricted travel from southern Africa while epidemiologists race to learn more. Cases have been identified in nearly a dozen nations, most but not all tied to recent travel to Africa.
There is too little research to draw conclusions, with experts urging caution but not panic. President Biden addressed the issue saying that he does not foresee lockdowns or restriction resulting from the new variant. President Biden encouraged everyone to get vaccinated and get their booster as the most effective way to combat this new variant. "This variant is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic," Biden said. "We have more tools to fight the variant than we have ever had before."
Governor Beshear issued a statement on the new omicron variant via social media saying,
“It will be a week or two before we know more about Omicron, but folks it’s important to remember we’ve been here before,” Gov. Beshear wrote on social media. “The information will be forthcoming and we will be transparent. The best way to protect yourself is by getting vaccinated and receiving a booster shot. ”
Studies are underway to examine how vaccines hold up against the new variant, with some experts expressing initial optimism that they will offer protection. Even if the variant limits the effectiveness of vaccines, it probably will not completely subvert the protections that vaccines provide, experts say.
Vaccine makers are working to understand how well their vaccines can control Omicron, A Pfizer spokesperson said in a statement, “In the event that vaccine-escape variant emerges, Pfizer and BioNTech expect to be able to develop and produce a tailor-made vaccine against that variant in approximately 100 days, subject to regulatory approval.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Omicron has not been detected in the United States, but public-health experts say there is a high probability that the new variant is already spreading in a number of countries beyond those where cases have been detected.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious-disease expert, told reporters that the variant’s arrival in the United States is essentially unavoidable.
“When you have a virus that has already gone to multiple countries, inevitably, it will be here. The question is: Will we be prepared for it?” Fauci said.
Dr. Ashish Jha of Brown University said on PBS, "There are a lot of features here that concern me and many of us, but we really need more information." He said the "fast takeoff" of the virus suggests that it may be more contagious, and the numerous mutations raise concern about vaccine effectiveness.
But he added, "This pandemic doesn't end until most of the world is vaccinated."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.