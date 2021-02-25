Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Brent France arrested Ronnie Pierce age 37 of McKee, KY on Wednesday evening February 24, 2021 at approximately 5:55 PM.
The arrest occurred off Morentown road, in London after this subject was charged on a Jackson District Court bench warrant of arrest on charges of drug court violation regarding a charge of possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – LSD. The violation was a drug court violation for "failure to appear". This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center.
