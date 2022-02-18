JCMS Academic Team

JCMS Academic Team - L-R Bella Peters, Owen Gray, Addan Witt, Lawson Sallee, Gabe Gross, Lucy Ward, Avery Stewart, Jace Brock,  ( not pictured Anna Roark, Jayden Brock, Jaxon Turner and Macy Wathen)

Jackson County Middle School Academic Team Shines Again

After a dominating performance at the district level, Jackson County Middle School’s academic team  moved on to regional competition.  JCMS advanced 8 students to the  regional competition, which was impacted by inclement weather that forced teams to re-group and adapt.  Luckily, JCMS students were resilient and rose to the challenge.

Due to the change in scheduling, a one day tournament turned into a 3 evening event being held in satellite locations.  JCMS hosted the written assessment portion on February 7th.  Mrs. Elizabeth Norris, Gifted and Talented Coordinator for the county provided refreshments and decorations for the meet.  Her generosity  impressed all visitors to our building.  Thank you, Mrs. Norris

JCMS had at least one student testing in each content area, so we were well represented.  They were as follows:

7th graders

Gabriel Gross- Social studies

Rhyanna Ward- Written composition and language arts

Macy Wathen- Arts and humanities

8th graders

Owen Gray -Science

Bella Peters- Written composition and arts and humanities

Lawson Sallee- Social studies and science

Addan Witt- Math and science

Unfortunately, we were dealt a crushing blow when a valuable team member, Anna Roark, was unable to compete due to illness.  The team missed her contribution; she was to compete in 2 areas. 

When the results were announced 4 students advanced to  state competition.  All four 8th grade members moved on.

Owen Gray                        Science                        3rd place           

Bella Peters                         Written Composition             2nd place 

Lawson Sallee             Social  Studies            1st place

Addan Witt                        Math                                    2nd place

JCMS Quick Recall Team

 Quick Recall Team - Witt, Bella Peters, Owen Gray, Lawson Sallee-

On Tuesday evening, the team traveled to Wolfe County to begin the Quick Recall double elimination tournament.  The team started with a loss to Bath County, but quickly bounced back to win back to back matches against Breathitt County and district rival Estill County.  Previously our team had lost 2 matches to Estill in district competition, so this victory was a huge confidence booster.  We left Wolfe County with 2 victories and the hopes of returning for victory on Wednesday.  Unfortunately on Wednesday, we were handed our second loss of the tournament at the hands of McNabb Middle School. We finished Quick Recall in 4th place.

When the final scores were tallied, Jackson County finished 3rd in the region!  This is an outstanding accomplishment, and something that our school is incredibly proud of.  Our 8th grade students will compete at the state level in March.  Please join us in wishing them the very best.

8th Graders Advancing

8th grade students advancing to state competition

Bella Peters, Owen Gray, Addan Witt, and Lawson Sallee

The JCMS Academic team is led by Tammy Carroll Marcum and Kendra Shuman.

