Principal Brad Kerby announced on September 03rd, 2021 vis social media that new confirmed case were reported by the Jackson County Middle School.
Dr. Kerby reported: " Our school has received a confirmation report that an individual(s) who attends or works at our school has tested positive for COVID-19. For anyone who has a positive COVID-19 test or exposure, notification will be given to the local health department, who will do contact tracing with our assistance. Unless you are contacted by the local health department or by our school district, your child is safe to return to school. Due to a positive COVID-19 case in our school, the individual(s) will follow the CDC guidelines before re-entry:
1) At least ten (10) days have passed since symptom onset and
2) At least twenty-four (24) hours have passed since resolution of a fever without the use of medications and
3) Other symptoms have improved. Cough will refer to a new uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing.
4) We will not require written confirmation of a negative COVID-19 test from a medical provider for return to school or work. Although a negative COVID-19 test is not required to return to school or work, we do recommend that you have a negative COVID-19 test before returning.
In the event of an exposure confirmed by the local health department, students/employees will have an isolators;ation period for fourteen (14) days before re-entry.
If you have any questions, please contact the Jackson County Health Department at 606-287-8421 or the JCMS at 606-287-8351.
