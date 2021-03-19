Jackson County Middle School’s academic team has been hard at work since October. Their most recent accomplishment was being first runner up in regional competition, barely losing out to McNabb Middle by only one point in the overall competition.
The entire team performed exceptionally well. Declan Stephens dominated in quick recall matches and as team captain represented Jackson county in a manner that we can all be proud of. Declan is an 8th grader, and we will certainly miss his presence at the buzzer next year. Great Job Declan! Thank you for what you have given to the team.
Based on performance on written assessments, JCMS had 5 students to place at the regional level and move on to state competition.
Addan Witt won science at the regional competition and represented us at the state level! Addan also placed 4 in mathematics at the regional level and competed at state competition. Addan is an incredibly strong student, and his abilities in math and science are impressive. His future is unlimited.
Owen Gray was first runner up in science and competed at the state level. Owen is destined to place even higher next year.
Both Owen and Addan are only 7th graders. We expect big things from them next year.
Alexis “Bella’ Peters represented in written composition and placed 4th. She too is only a 7th grader. Next year a first place finish is clearly within her reach.
Natalie Sandlin was outstanding at regional competition winning first place in both arts and humanities and written competition! Her performance helped to propel us ahead in rankings.
Larkin Vaughn earned the distinct honor of placing in all 3 areas in which she tested. She placed 3rd in written composition. That meant that 3 of the top 5 spots in written composition were held by JCMS students! These young ladies dominated in that area.
Larkin also placed 5th in social studies even though that is a new area of testing for her. She also went on to claim 5th place in language arts. Larkin is an incredibly gifted student!
From the regional competition 5 students earned the right to advance to state competition to compete in individual areas.
This year’s academic season was conducted completely online. Most of the competitions took place on Saturday’s. These students were dedicated to the process and never failed to persevere. We here at JCMS are incredibly proud of them and owe them a debt of gratitude for the outstanding example they demonstrated through the season. Congratulations !! Great job!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.