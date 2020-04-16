Last week the Jackson County Sun and the Jackson County Community as a whole lost a true friend in the person of Wayne Hayes. Wayne passed at the age of 84, following a long illness.
Wayne was a native of Jackson County and was well known from one end of the county to the other. For years, he delivered the Jackson County Sun to businesses across the county and was well known for collecting coats for the needy when the weather would start to get cold. He always had a smile and a story to share and was more than happy to share any of his gardening wisdom, from how to grow tomatoes to what kind of corn to plant or how to can fruits and vegetables. He often gave away more of his canning than he kept, including the gift of jellies, jams and preserves to the editors of the Jackson County Sun.
Wayne never met a stranger and treated everyone he met with dignity and respect, gaining him a reputation for honesty and reliability. In his delivering of the Sun, he never missed a day for sickness and, unless the snow was so bad he couldn’t get out of his driveway, he delivered the papers come rain or come shine. He enjoyed stopping at each of the businesses that carry the Sun and sharing the news and discussing the events of the week with anyone who cared to have a conversation.
He was active in his church, Annville Baptist, and cared about his community, always giving to others.
Wayne was a Veteran of the United States Military, serving in the US Air Force from 1956 – 1960. He retired from the United States Postal Service but never really retired from working. He liked to stay busy and did so up until illness required him to slow down just a few months ago.
He was a valued member of his community and well liked by everyone who knew him. He will be missed by all of us here at the Jackson County Sun as well as by all those who knew him. The Sun would like to extend our deepest condolences to his wife of 22 years, Kacy Hays, who often delivered the papers with him, as well as to the rest of his family. Thank you for sharing Wayne with us. He was a treasure the likes of which we aren’t likely to see again.
