On Monday the Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported their COVID-19 case updates from the week of Saturday, October 30th to Friday, November 5th.
The CVDHD reported the death of one more person related to COVID-19 in Cumberland Valley District Health Department with sadness. The one individual in Jackson County was a 62-year-old female.
Weekly County Updates:
Jackson County
Confirmed: 21
Probable: 22
Recovered: 48
New Deaths: 1
Clay County
Total Confirmed: 16
Community Confirmed: 16
CCDC Confirmed: 0
Probable: 2
Total Recovered: 26
Community Recovered: 26
CCDC Recovered: 0
New Deaths: 0
Rockcastle County
Confirmed: 16
Probable: 9
Recovered: 19
New Deaths: 0
The CVDHD will provide their next update on Monday, November 15th.
Kentucky Update – Over 10,000 COVID-related Deaths Total
On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said he will hold a memorial to remember more than 10,000 Kentuckians lost to COVID-19 on Sunday, Nov. 14, at 1 p.m. EST on the State Capitol grounds.
The Governor invited all Kentuckians to watch the memorial live on his Facebook and YouTube pages.
“Today, we surpassed another grim milestone in our fight against COVID-19 – 10,019 Kentuckians lost,” said Gov. Beshear. “My faith teaches me that these are children of God, irreplaceable to their families and their communities. That each time we lose someone – especially this many people – it tears at the fabric of who we are. COVID-19 has been the No. 3 cause of death in Kentucky last year and this year, so far. It’s important that we grieve together, and that we recognize those who have been lost and the families who are struggling with that loss.”
During the memorial, the Governor will officially announce the artist commissioned to create a monument to honor those lost and the sacrifices Kentuckians made during this once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. The Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial will be constructed in the Monument Park on the State Capitol grounds; its artist was selected by an advisory panel formed of first responders, health care heroes and family members of those lost.
KY COVID-19 Case Information
Nov. 6, Cases: 1,158
Nov. 6, Deaths: 35
Nov. 7, Cases: 585
Nov. 7, Deaths: 19
New Cases Today: 642
New Deaths: 26
Today’s Positivity Rate: 5.44%
Current Hospitalizations: 687
Current Intensive Care Admittances: 196
Currently on Ventilators: 121
During the week ending Nov. 7, 7,919 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kentucky and the average test positivity rate was 5.47%.
