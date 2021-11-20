Excerpts of original article used by permission of Fox Chase Cancer Center
Benjamin A. Young, CCRP, has been appointed Program Manager at the Marvin & Concetta Greenberg Pancreatic Cancer Institute, where he will work with researchers to coordinate the institute’s basic, clinical, and population sciences research programs.
From Mullins Holler to Marvin and Concetta Greenburg Pancreatic Cancer Institute, Benjamin Young’s journey has been a storied one. Born to Billy Young and Sandra Clemmons Young, his young life would not seem to be one that would point to great accomplishments. By the time he was 10 years old, Ben had lost both his parents; his father to a heart attack and his mother to complications of diabetes. Following these tragedies he was raised by his aunt Lou Young Lennartz until he was 17. At this point he moved in with his brother and graduated from North Laurel in 2014. To say that his youth had more than its share of struggles and difficulties would be putting it mildly but, according to his aunt, Ben was highly adaptable and found ways to make the best of his circumstances. “He was always an exceptional child,” said his aunt Lou, “He helped with the younger children and made the most of what he had. He was always driven by the desire for knowledge and he applied himself to his studies from the time he was in preschool,” she said.
When asked about this period of his life, Benjamin Young was more than gracious. He is very proud of his early years and of the people of Jackson County. “You are the roots that raise you,” he said. “If I had been a child without parents growing up anywhere else, I would have been a different person but my family and my community gave me the support and encouragement I needed to thrive.” He was in school at McKee Elementary during the time following the death of his parents and both he and his aunt credit the teachers and staff there for their unwavering support. While he credits everyone at McKee Elementary for their efforts, five teachers there stand out in his memory. They were his 4th and 5th grade teachers, Jenny Wilson, Whitney Harris, Melissa Wade, Mandy Turner and Jenny Marks.
The words of his Aunt Lou, regarding his quest for knowledge, were echoed by Keith Hays who was principal of JCHS during Ben’s time there. “He was always a good kid, smart and talented and a hard worker, applying himself to whatever area of study he was engaged in at the time,” said Hays. “We’re all so proud of him and his accomplishments.”
While pride is a common theme when speaking to those who knew Ben when he was younger, no one is surprised. By the estimation of all who knew him, Ben Young was capable of becoming whatever he set his mind to be.
When asked how he ended up in Pennsylvania he replied, “I wanted to be a doctor so I researched all the best medical schools and the University of Pennsylvania had a top rated program so I applied there and was accepted. I had the scholarships and the financial aid to afford it. I didn’t know at the time that it was considered an Ivy League school or I might have been more intimidated.” As it was, it was a great fit and he excelled there.
Many in the county didn’t know where life might have taken Ben after he left here but last week Ben’s aunt, Glenna Jean Lear, sent an article to the Sun and the mystery was cleared up. He has been out doing great things and the future will undoubtedly hold more great things in store.
While pancreatic cancer was once considered a death sentence, research and development in that area has changed things dramatically over the last decade and now, Jackson County’s own Benjamin Young will be a part of that.
“I’m very excited to work on a team this dynamic and to be afforded an opportunity that will be critical to advancing science for pancreatic cancer at Fox Chase and beyond,” Young said in the original article published by Fox Chase.
Fox Chase has developed a “Bench to the Bedside” approach that Young believes will be very effective. “In the past there has often been a disconnect between lab based research and patient treatment,” he said. “This approach bridges that disconnect and has the potential of improving “real world” results in cancer treatment. “Bench to the Bedside” refers to taking scientific discoveries from the lab and translating them to the clinic. There are many efforts in the lab that carve away at elusive pathways and disease mechanisms that may never see clinical application due to a number of factors, chief among those being that laboratory researchers often do not have a direct linkage to clinical scientists aside from publishing their findings in journals. The Institute provides that linkage between bench and bedside by making research protocols inherently translational—using laboratory driven hypothesis directly in clinical trials while also providing a feedback loop through correlative studies to further stimulate laboratory research,” Young explained.
The following is a excerpt from the original article announcing Young being named as Program Manager by Fox Chase.
“We are thrilled to welcome Benjamin to the institute’s family, where he will help us improve our approaches to understanding pancreatic cancer and develop improved clinical approaches to benefit our patients and their families,” said Edna “Eti” Cukierman, PhD, a co-director of the institute.
Since the pancreatic cancer initiative at Fox Chase is growing exponentially, Young’s role will constitute a pivotal part of the Greenberg Institute. His primary responsibilities will include ensuring that clinical trials are conducted efficiently, acting as a liaison between basic and clinical researchers, as well as maintaining institute policies and ensuring that they are being adhered to and expanded upon if needed.
Before taking on this new role, Young was Regulatory Affairs Lead at Fox Chase’s Office of Clinical Research, an experience that he said prepared him well for the Program Manager position. Prior to coming to Fox Chase, Young worked at the American Association for Cancer Research.
Young earned his Bachelor of Arts in Health and Societies from the University of Pennsylvania and is working towards a Master of Science in Research Management at Drexel University. He has also received several accolades, including the inaugural Franklin SP2 Social Innovation Prize, as well as an appointment to the Ivy League Undergraduate Research Symposium and as a Columbia University Public Health Scholar.
Benjamin Young has come a long way since his early days in Jackson County and hopes his story will encourage others here to not let their circumstances determine their outcome. With the support of his community and family and with hard work and dedication to his studies as well as his dreams, Ben has accomplished much. He believes that a great deal of his grit and determination is not in spite of his struggles but because of them. He learned from an early age that life can be unfair but that you can adapt and overcome so many obstacles with the right kind of support and the right kind of mind set.
The Jackson County Sun would like to join in with the rest of the county in congratulating Ben on his accomplishments. We expect to see great things from him in the future.
Those who wish to follow Ben and his endeavors may do so by following the Institute’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100074125737705, or Twitter at: https://twitter.com/FCCCGreenberg. Inquiries can also be sent via e-mail to pancreasinstitute@fccc.edu
