Student Spotlight: Brooke Maupin. Brooke hails from Jackson County, Kentucky. This year she finds herself over 3000 miles away in Nome, Alaska. Brooke is an intern at Norton Sound Health Corporation through the Alaska Psychology Internship Consortium. She works in a community mental health center with Alaskan Native individuals and other residents of Nome, including traveling medical professionals and gold miners. She works with individuals who have a broad range of disorders, ranging from schizophrenia and other SMI, developmental disorders like Autism Spectrum Disorder, substance use disorders, PTSD, suicidality, and anxiety. Brooke also flies to a remote village (Koyuk) once a month to provide treatment. She also utilizes telehealth practices. Koyuk is a beautiful village with wonderful people (like Brooke’s village-based counselor Bim Prentice). Bim and Brooke are currently developing a sewing circle to incorporate traditional Native Alaskan activities with a support and processing group. Brooke is putting her rural mental health skills that she developed at EKU to use!
Regarding her experience, Brook said “This region is very unique because of the strong Native Alaskan culture. There’s a strong focus on family, community, nature, and subsistence living. Sharing is key to the culture and has been really amazing. I have been welcomed with open arms. I’ve tried so many new foods such as muktuk (whale blubber), dried fish, salmon berries, wild blueberries, and moose. I’ve spent most of my free time outdoors either playing on the beach, swimming in the ocean and in rivers, looking for sea glass, hiking mountains to find hidden waterfalls, and picking wild berries in the tundra. I love this town, my village, the land, and the people. I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the need for advocacy within the region. The Native American communities of this country are fighting for their rights continually. For example, the most recent movement has been to return ancestral artifacts back to their tribes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.