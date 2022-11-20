If you had asked a young Jeremy McQueen if he thought he would one day travel the globe, surprisingly enough he would have said, “Yes!” And that’s just what the thirty something modern nomad is doing these days. He and his partner Rani, a native of Java, have made it their goal to visit every country in the world and they’re inviting you to join them. Thanks to the digital age it is now possible for them to share their adventures with everyone who might be interested in seeing a bit of what the rest of the world is like. Links to access the travels of this duo can be found at the end of this article but, as they say, first things first.
Jeremy McQueen was born to Scott and Ida (Harris) McQueen, Jackson County Natives. Jeremy was raised in Letterbox in Jackson County, attended Tyner Elementary, Jackson County Middle School and JCHS. Even then the young McQueen had an insatiable degree of curiosity about the world beyond the borders of the familiar. “Traveling the world has always been my strongest passion,” he said, “Even when I was a high school student, I knew that I would visit and live in many different countries. I think that was part of my personality from a young age – always curious about other cultures and places.” That inborn curiosity has taken McQueen far from his mountain roots but it was the strength of those roots that helped turn a young boy into a world traveler. “My dad, a long-haul truck driver for 30 years,” he said, “and my mom (who raised me quite well in my opinion) both enjoy travel and visiting new places. Both have never been afraid of experiencing new adventures. So, I guess my love and spirit for moving around is partly nature and partly nurture.”
McQueen recalls that his first big trip was to St. Louis to visit an aunt and uncle and cousins. He said, “I remember the heat and humidity, the mosquitoes, and the Gateway Arch. I also remember that I was sad when we went home. I had that feeling of missing other family in a different and exciting world and being trapped in a familiar one.” That was the beginning of the young McQueen’s wanderlust. His next big adventure came when he was 8 years old and traveled to Disney World with his grandma. “We saved pennies and spare change for a year,” he said, “Then we made it a family activity to roll it all up on the floor in her house on JCHS road. It was the first time I felt the salt on the breeze and the water of the ocean. The Atlantic was freezing. I loved it all.” McQueen was later selected to represent Jackson County on the Kentucky Energy Cooperatives annual trip to Washington DC while in High School. “I couldn’t believe how fancy some hotels were in big cities and I couldn’t believe so many amazing museums in the nation’s capital were absolutely free,” he said. He recalls meeting 76 other strange students and getting along and having good conversations for an entire week. “That is one of my favorite extroverted things I’ve ever done.”
When asked about teachers that stood out and had an impact on his life, McQueen recalls Vilena Melton, a JCHS AP English teacher at the time. “She was young, open minded and encouraged reading.” Instead of going on a senior cruise trip to Cozumel, Mexico, McQueen opted to travel to Charleston, SC with his AP English class and Ms. Melton. “I didn’t feel like I was missing a thing,” he said, “That senior trip with my favorite class probably contributed a lot to my love of travel now.” After visiting over 50 countries, the chilly and relaxing ocean breeze blowing through their ocean front suite in the mornings is still one of his favorite memories.
During high school McQueen attended Berea College’s Upward bound program. Upward Bound is a program that gives high school students the opportunity to live and study on College campuses during the summer. “I absolutely think that [Upward Bound] was the crucial catalyst for me attending Berea College and therefore finding my way to international travel much faster as a novice nomad from Jackson County.”
McQueen attended Berea College from 2004-2008, studying and majoring in Sociology. It was while at Berea that he took his first trip abroad. After his first year at Berea, McQueen spent the summer, and every consecutive summer, volunteering and traveling throughout Mexico. “This was my most meaningful learning,” he said.
After graduating Berea and earning a Master of Science degree from Eastern Kentucky University, McQueen backpacked through several different countries in Eastern Europe before taking a teaching position in South Korea in 2011. Upon completion of a two-year teaching contract in South Korea he backpacked Southeast Asia for the first time before returning the US after nearly two and a half years outside the country.
That would have been enough world travel for most people but Jeremy McQueen was just getting started. While back in the US McQueen spent his time founding and building a successful digital marketing company in Kentucky. In doing so he learned a great deal about web design, social medial marketing, video production and video editing. He sold his stake in the digital marketing company and moved to Bali, Indonesia in 2020 during the pandemic lockdown. While there he invested in rental real estate and used the digital skills he had gained to create “Kentuckians Abroad,” a travel company that offers affordable rental properties in Bali, guided world tours and free travel information to all world travelers. It was also in Bali that McQueen met his partner Rani, a native of Java. In May of this year McQueen launched the “Kentuckians Abroad” YouTube channel. “The initial goal,” he said, “was to help market our properties and tours in Bali. But after being on and off the beaten path for the entire year, Rani and I realized that living and working from anywhere in the world is a very real possibility in 2022.
That brings us to present day and to the couple’s quest to visit every country in the world and share those adventures with others, both digitally and in a real-world manner. "Kentuckians Abroad is a social enterprise travel company that offers premium world travel opportunities to novice nomads and experienced globetrotters alike. Our luxury villas and custom tours are tailored to fit each small group that travels with us. And as a socially-conscious company, we aim to pay-it-forward for younger generations who haven't had the amazing thrill of traveling abroad. A portion of each tour fee is contributed to our Kinetic Kentuckians fund—an annual account that sponsors free global tours for young people. Because that’s just who we are.” The two launched the Kentuckians Abroad channel with an informative Indonesian travel series in Bali and Java before exploring Turkey, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Thailand in 2022. They are currently recording and editing a Laos and Cambodia travel series to premier in 2023. From there the journey continues to visit ever country in the world.
When asked what he hoped to accomplish with this project McQueen replied, “The obvious goal of traveling to every country and documenting it all on Youtube is to encourage other people—young and older—to travel to foreign places. Our information on Youtube is free for all audiences. And we’re also available for guided private tours if anyone needs that help to get started. And we’re happy to share all of our travel hacking knowledge with anyone that travels with us or watches our content online. The selfish goal of this project is to make it the final J-O-B I will ever have to earn a living. Maybe I’ll eventually find my retirement spot in the world, and stop to open an inn and café close to the ocean. I just don’t know which ocean yet.”
Jeremy and Rani hope you will decide to join them as they adventure throughout the world. And they’ll be right there to help you should the wanderlust strike you personally.
Those who wish to join them digitally may do so with just the click of one of the links below:
https://www.youtube.com/@kentuckiansabroad, https://www.facebook.com/kentuckiansabroad
https://www.instagram.com/kentuckiansabroad/
https://www.tiktok.com/@kentuckiansabroad
https://www.kentuckiansabroad.com/
https://www.airbnb.com/users/657506/listings
Thank you, Jeremy and Rani for sharing your adventures with your home folk. Who knows what young mind might be inspired to see the world because of your trailblazing curiosity and love of adventure.
