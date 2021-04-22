The Jackson County Off Road Association will hold it’s annual benefit ride on April 24th, 2021. Registration will begin at 9:00 a.m.
This is the 3rd Annual Hospice Care Plus Benefit Ride hosted by JCORA. Due to Covid 19, last year’s ride was cancelled but the Association plans to make up for that.
The ride will leave Sand Gap Park at 10:00 a.m..
After the ride there will be open bidding for the silent auction items that will be on-site for everyone to examine and place their bids. Dinner will be shortly after arrival at the destination and is being provided by Bowman’s Baby Butt Barbeque (pulled pork) and sides will be provided as well. Winners will be announced the same day for their auctioned items.
Membership is not required, but this is still a club ride so all rules and regulations governing the club will still apply.
Dirk Bikes, Four Wheelers, SxSs are all welcome. $20 Admission Fee per machine (This will include dinner)
Sand Gap Community Park – 881 S-Tree Tower Road, Sand Gap, KY
Make sure to bring snacks for the ride and plenty of water.
All proceeds will be donated to Hospice Care Plus.
