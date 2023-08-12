The Jackson County Public Library held a “Swiftie” Party on August 04, 2023. Everyone was encouraged to come dressed as Taylor Swift from their favorite era. Participants made friendship bracelets and paper rings while also dancing to their favorite Taylor Swift songs. Registration was so successful that the party was full.
The JCPL reported on their social media page, “We had an absolute best time at our “Swifty” party!!! We had a blast making bracelets and paper chains, dancing to her best hits, playing games and just hanging out eating pizza, shaved ice and cupcakes! Make sure to follow our page and sign up for our newsletter for our upcoming fall events!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.