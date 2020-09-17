The Jackson County Public School District issued the following statement regarding recent actions of Governor Beshear regarding local control and reporting requirements being delegated to school districts:
"We received some information on Tuesday afternoon from the Kentucky Department of Education concerning the new online dashboard. By September 28, 2020, school districts will be responsible for self-reporting positive COVID-19 cases for students and staff, as well as quarantines due to exposure . There is also a second component where the District provides additional information about these cases to the local health department. Superintendent Smith stated “Accurate reporting of data is necessary to allow our school district, students, parents/guardians and the community to make informed decisions concerning risk levels associated with COVID-19.”
The Kentucky Department of Health through the Kentucky Department of Education, has furnished a COVID-19 Mode of Instruction Metric for K-12 Education that will be used to guide school districts in their decision to re-open with the traditional in-school model or continue with virtual learning only. The metric is based on the number of cases per 100,000 people daily. This is another tool that will help school districts to make an informed decision concerning returning to traditional in-person instruction. As of September 16, 2020, Jackson County had the 4th highest rate of COVID-19 incidence in the state and is currently at the red level (critical) according to the metric. If our county remains at this level, we could only offer remote/virtual learning only; we are very hopeful that the rate will decrease to an acceptable level on the metric so that we can return to traditional in-person instruction, as one of our learning options.
Superintendent Smith stated that he would again like to commend our local health department for their assistance and support as we continue to work collaboratively in an effort to provide a safe learning and working environment for our students and staff."
