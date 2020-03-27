The Jackson County Public School’s Food Service Department continues offering free meals to all students. This week the service was expanded to make sure no student goes hungry during the current public health state of emergency. Meals are prepared in a safe environment by the JCPS food service staff to ensure food safety. These meals are “to go” breakfasts and “to go” lunches. The meals may be picked-up at the following locations and times below:
School Locations:
• Jackson County High School
• Jackson County Middle School
• McKee Elementary
• Sand Gap Elementary
• Tyner Elementary
Satellite Locations:
• Annville Town & Country Market - Annville
• Jackson Valley Apartments - McKee
• Rocky Hill Heights Apartments - McKee
• Whistle Stop Express – Sand Gap
When: Breakfast: 7:30am – 9:30am (School Locations Only)
Lunch: 11:00am – 1:00pm (School Locations Only)
Lunch: 11:30am – 12:30pm (Satellite Locations)
Despite these efforts, it became obvious that some kids were still vulnerable to food insecurity. Students in families that are sheltering at home due to high risk members of the household or in families that simply had no transportation to the schools or the satellite locations were vulnerable to missing out on the offer of meals from the school system. To accommodate these students the school system decided to expand the meal program. In addition to the schools and satellite sites, the school system is now delivering meals on Tuesday/Thursday using buses to ensure that students have the chance to eat. If you need a meal or know someone that needs a meal please email Julia.McCowan@jackson.kyschools.us or Lyndsey.Hurst@jackson.kyschools.us Meals will be provided daily Monday thru Friday until further notice, beginning Wednesday, March 18th through April 17th.
