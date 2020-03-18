Jackson County Public School’s Food Service Department will be offering free meals to all of our students. Meals will prepared in a safe environment by our food service staff to ensure food safety. These meals will be “to go” breakfasts and “to go” lunches.

The meals may be picked-up at the following locations and times below:

School Locations:

• Jackson County High School

• Jackson County Middle School

• McKee Elementary

• Sand Gap Elementary

• Tyner Elementary

Satellite Locations:

• Annville Town & Country Market - Annville

• Jackson Valley Apartments - McKee

• Rocky Hill Heights Apartments - McKee

• Whistle Stop Express – Sand Gap

When: Breakfast: 7:30am – 9:30am (School Locations Only)

Lunch: 11:00am – 1:00pm (School Locations Only)

Lunch: 11:30am – 12:30pm (Satellite Locations)

Meals will be provided daily Monday thru Friday until further notice, beginning Wednesday, March 18th through April 1st.

