Jackson County Public School’s Food Service Department will be offering free meals to all of our students. Meals will prepared in a safe environment by our food service staff to ensure food safety. These meals will be “to go” breakfasts and “to go” lunches.
The meals may be picked-up at the following locations and times below:
School Locations:
• Jackson County High School
• Jackson County Middle School
• McKee Elementary
• Sand Gap Elementary
• Tyner Elementary
Satellite Locations:
• Annville Town & Country Market - Annville
• Jackson Valley Apartments - McKee
• Rocky Hill Heights Apartments - McKee
• Whistle Stop Express – Sand Gap
When: Breakfast: 7:30am – 9:30am (School Locations Only)
Lunch: 11:00am – 1:00pm (School Locations Only)
Lunch: 11:30am – 12:30pm (Satellite Locations)
Meals will be provided daily Monday thru Friday until further notice, beginning Wednesday, March 18th through April 1st.
