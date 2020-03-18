Jackson County Public Schools Emergency Meal Service

Jackson County Public Schools are giving out free lunches to anybody 18 and under! Melissa Dooley, Jackson County food service director and her team will be at select locations (seen here at Annville Town and Country Market) every weekday from 11:30-12:30 until April 1st! Let’s spread the word and make sure all students are fed while they’re out of school.

Jackson County Public School’s Food Service Department will be offering free meals to all of our students. Meals will prepared in a safe environment by our food service staff to ensure food safety. These meals will be “to go” breakfasts and “to go” lunches.

The meals may be picked-up at the following locations and times below:

School Locations:

• Jackson County High School

• Jackson County Middle School

• McKee Elementary

• Sand Gap Elementary

• Tyner Elementary

Satellite Locations:

• Annville Town & Country Market - Annville

• Jackson Valley Apartments - McKee

• Rocky Hill Heights Apartments - McKee

• Whistle Stop Express – Sand Gap

When: Breakfast: 7:30am – 9:30am (School Locations Only)

Lunch: 11:00am – 1:00pm (School Locations Only)

Lunch: 11:30am – 12:30pm (Satellite Locations)

Meals will be provided daily Monday thru Friday until further notice, beginning Wednesday, March 18th through April 1st.

Tags

Recommended for you