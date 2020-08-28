As recommended by the Cumberland Valley District Health Department, in conjunction with the Jackson County Health Department, the Jackson County Middle School will be closed beginning Friday, August 28, 2020 through Friday, September 11, 2020, due to the heightened risk for further spread of COVID-19 and the difficulty identifying all close contacts in the school setting with confidence.
Teachers and staff will continue to deliver instruction from home through the virtual learning platform on the same daily schedule as currently done. We anticipate the transition should be seamless with minimal disruption to the students. The Jackson County Middle School building will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized during the closure. All staff will return to the Jackson County Middle School on Monday, September 14, 2020.
We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we navigate through these challenging times. We would also like to thank our local health department for their support and guidance.
