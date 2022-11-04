Jackson County Veterans Memorial.jpg

Jackson County Veterans Memorial near Bond Memorial park in Mc Kee, KY

 Veteran’s please join us for our annual Veteran’s Day Observance and Program, on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Veteran’s Memorial Park in McKee.

Memorial Day at Jackson County Veterans Memorial

 Immediately following the Veteran’s Day Observance at the Veteran’s Memorial Park, there will be a meal provided in the Jackson County High School Gymnasium for all the Veterans.

Jackson County Veterans Memorial2.jpg

Jackson County Veterans Memorial Committee invites Jackson County Veterans and/or families to submit their DD214 to get their names included on the next printed stones

We would like to thank the following for helping with this year’s program, our JCHS AJROTC teachers/students, JCHS Family Consumer Science teachers/students, JCHS Band teacher/students, JCPS Title I Program and Jackson County Public Schools. 

IMG_5792.JPG

PFC Berton McQueen being moved to the Jackson County Veteran's Memorial where he would lie in state. 

Most of all we would like to thank our Veterans for their dedicated service and sacrifice to ensure the freedoms that we have today.  We look forward to seeing all of our Veterans on Friday, November 11, 2022.  Again, thank you for your service!

