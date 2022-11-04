Veteran’s please join us for our annual Veteran’s Day Observance and Program, on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Veteran’s Memorial Park in McKee.
Immediately following the Veteran’s Day Observance at the Veteran’s Memorial Park, there will be a meal provided in the Jackson County High School Gymnasium for all the Veterans.
We would like to thank the following for helping with this year’s program, our JCHS AJROTC teachers/students, JCHS Family Consumer Science teachers/students, JCHS Band teacher/students, JCPS Title I Program and Jackson County Public Schools.
Most of all we would like to thank our Veterans for their dedicated service and sacrifice to ensure the freedoms that we have today. We look forward to seeing all of our Veterans on Friday, November 11, 2022. Again, thank you for your service!
