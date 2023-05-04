Jackson County students are preparing to participate in the state end-of-year testing. The Kentucky Summative Assessments are the annual summative assessments given in grades 3 through 8, 10 and 11 to Kentucky public school students. Kentucky Summative Assessment (KSA) provides content area assessments in Reading, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, Editing and Mechanics, and On-Demand Writing. KSA measures student proficiency and progress on the state content standards.
Jackson County students in grades 3 through 8, 10 and 11 will be taking the state required Kentucky Summative Assessments and the Quality of School Climate and Safety Survey beginning May 5, 2023.
Jackson County Public Schools District Testing Window
Grades 3-5: May 5-May 25, 2023
Grades 6-8: May 5-May 25, 2023
Grade
Reading
Math
Science
Social Studies
Editing and Mechanics
On-Demand
Writing
3
X
X
4
X
X
X
5
X
X
X
X
X
6
X
X
7
X
X
X
8
X
X
X
X
X
Grades 10-11: May 5-May 25, 2023
Grade
Reading
Math
Science
Social Studies
Editing and Mechanics
On-Demand
Writing
10
X
X
11
X
X
X
X
*Quality of School Climate and Safety Survey (All Students Grades 3-8, 10 and 11).
Parents are instructed to contact the counselor at each school for questions regarding the upcoming assessment or their child’s specific assessment schedule:
- McKee Elementary, Mandy Taylor
- Sand Gap Elementary, Teresa Flannery
- Tyner Elementary, Brittany Muncy
- Jackson County Middle School, Roxann Vaughn
- Jackson County High School, Randi Moore
