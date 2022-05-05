Test

Jackson County Public School System Prepares for Kentucky Summative Assessment (KSA)

Jackson County students are preparing to participate in the state end-of-year testing. The Kentucky Summative Assessment (formerly K-PREP) are the annual summative assessments given in grades 3 through 8, 10 and 11 to Kentucky public school students. Kentucky Summative Assessment (KSA) provides content area assessments in reading, mathematics, science, social studies, writing, and editing and mechanics.  KSA measures student proficiency and progress on the state content standards.

Jackson County students in grades 3 through 8, 10 and 11 will be taking the state required Kentucky Summative Assessments in Reading, Math, Science, Social Studies, On-Demand Writing, and Editing and Mechanics beginning the week of May 9.  

Jackson County Public Schools District Testing Window

Grades 3-5: May 9-May 27, 2022

Grades 6-8: May 9-May 27, 2022

 

Grade

Reading

Math

Science

Social Studies

Editing and Mechanics

On-Demand

Writing

3

X

X

 

 

 

 

4

X

X

X

 

 

 

5

X

X

 

X

X

X

6

X

X

 

 

 

 

7

X

X

X

 

 

 

8

X

X

 

X

X

X

 

 

Grades 10-11:  May 9-May 27, 2022

 

Grade

Reading

Math

Science

Social Studies

Editing and Mechanics

On-Demand

Writing

10

X

X

 

 

 

 

11

 

 

X

X

X

X

Parents should contact the counselor at each school for questions regarding the upcoming assessment or their child’s specific assessment schedule:

McKee Elementary, Mandy Taylor

Sand Gap Elementary, Teresa Flannery

Tyner Elementary, Brittany Muncy

Jackson County Middle School, Roxann Vaughn

Jackson County High School, Randi Moore

