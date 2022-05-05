Jackson County Public School System Prepares for Kentucky Summative Assessment (KSA)
Jackson County students are preparing to participate in the state end-of-year testing. The Kentucky Summative Assessment (formerly K-PREP) are the annual summative assessments given in grades 3 through 8, 10 and 11 to Kentucky public school students. Kentucky Summative Assessment (KSA) provides content area assessments in reading, mathematics, science, social studies, writing, and editing and mechanics. KSA measures student proficiency and progress on the state content standards.
Jackson County students in grades 3 through 8, 10 and 11 will be taking the state required Kentucky Summative Assessments in Reading, Math, Science, Social Studies, On-Demand Writing, and Editing and Mechanics beginning the week of May 9.
Jackson County Public Schools District Testing Window
Grades 3-5: May 9-May 27, 2022
Grades 6-8: May 9-May 27, 2022
Grade
Reading
Math
Science
Social Studies
Editing and Mechanics
On-Demand
Writing
3
X
X
4
X
X
X
5
X
X
X
X
X
6
X
X
7
X
X
X
8
X
X
X
X
X
Grades 10-11: May 9-May 27, 2022
Grade
Reading
Math
Science
Social Studies
Editing and Mechanics
On-Demand
Writing
10
X
X
11
X
X
X
X
Parents should contact the counselor at each school for questions regarding the upcoming assessment or their child’s specific assessment schedule:
McKee Elementary, Mandy Taylor
Sand Gap Elementary, Teresa Flannery
Tyner Elementary, Brittany Muncy
Jackson County Middle School, Roxann Vaughn
Jackson County High School, Randi Moore
