This afternoon (Aug 04, 2021) the following announcement was provided by the Jackson County Public Schools Superintendent's Office:
We would like to welcome everyone back to the 2021-2022 School Year. We are looking forward to our student learning being accomplished through Traditional In-Person Instruction in grades Preschool through grade 12.
To be in compliance with current guidance from the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE), Kentucky Department of Health (KDH) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) below are some things we felt everyone needed to be aware of so that you may better prepare for the upcoming school year:
- All students/persons, two (2) years of age or older, are required to wear a mask while on a school bus.
- It is recommended that all students and staff wear mask in classrooms and indoor school settings regardless of vaccination status. Jackson County Public Schools highly recommends that all students and staff wear a mask indoors, however, parents and/or guardians of students and staff members have the CHOICE of deciding whether to mask or not mask while in school buildings and on school grounds. This choice is available regardless of anyone’s vaccination status.
- Jackson County Public Schools will make a great faith effort at each school to achieve social/physical distancing of three (3) feet for students who receive Traditional In-Person Instruction, as recommended.
- Mask will be provided by the District, should anyone need one.
- All of the layered prevention strategies that were done in the previous school year will be continued (hand sanitizer stations, water bottle filling stations, increased sanitization of buildings, etc.)
- We would encourage parents/guardians to continue to screen students before allowing them to leave for school or to get on the school bus, for COVID symptoms. Students with a temperature of 100.4 or greater should remain at home and parents/guardians should contact their school regarding the symptoms.
Jackson County Public Schools is committed to providing the highest quality education to the students of our community. We appreciate your support as we all move forward together.
