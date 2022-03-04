Jackson County Public Schools have announced they will be adopting the new CDC Guidelines along with the Kentucky Department of Education and Kentucky Department for Public Health.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recently updated their guidance related to COVID-19 pertaining to community transmission levels. The Kentucky Department for Public Health and the Kentucky Department of Education has aligned the Kentucky K-12 School Guidance with new recommendations from the CDC. The COVID-19 Mode of Instruction Metric for K-12 has been changed and re-named to COVID-19 Community Level and K-12 School’s Risk Assessment Tool. The COVID-19 Community Level and K-12 School’s Risk Assessment Tool now has three levels, instead of four. Those levels are: Green (low transmission), Yellow (medium transmission) and Red (high transmission). Please see the attached COVID-19 Community Level and K-12 School’s Risk Assessment Tool.
The CDC has developed an improved COVID-19 Community Levels Risk Assessment Tool using the total number of new weekly COVID-19 cases in each county, the percent of hospital beds being used for COVID-19 patients, and the number of new hospital admissions for COVID-19 patients. The COVID-19 Community Level and K-12 School’s Risk Assessment Tool is based on a 7-day rolling average which is determined each Friday. Following this determination, Jackson County Public Schools will provide the mask determination notification for the upcoming week, on Friday, instead of Thursday.
While at the “Red” level on the Risk Assessment Tool, masks will be required for students, staff and visitors in all Jackson County Public School facilities. Masks will also be required on school buses while in the “Red” level.
When at the “Green” or “Yellow” level, masks will be optional in school settings for students, staff and visitors. Students, staff and visitors will have the CHOICE of deciding whether to mask or not mask while in school buildings and on school grounds. Masking on school buses will also be optional while in the “Green” or “Yellow” level.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.