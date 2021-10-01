Based on the COVID-19 Mode of Instruction Metrics for K-12 Education, Jackson County is in the “RED” (critical level). Jackson County Public Schools will require that all students and staff wear face coverings while in Jackson County Public School Buildings, from Monday, October 4th until Wednesday, October 6, 2021.
Just a reminder, Fall Break is on Thursday, October 7th and Friday, October 8, 2021.
Our next status determination will be made on Thursday, October 7, 2021.
