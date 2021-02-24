Beginning Thursday, February 25, 2021 Jackson County Public Schools will be offering the Hybrid Traditional In-Person Instructional Mode, in addition to the Virtual Learning Platform for our students.
The District reported, "We are very excited for our students to be able to return to our buildings tomorrow. Our District will continue to follow this Hybrid Model until further notice."
"For any student who still has a power outage or internet outage due to the recent inclement weather, please contact your school’s principal to discuss learning options. As we had stated earlier, there will be no penalty for any student who is unable to complete their assignments due to a power or internet outage. Additional time and accommodations will be provided to ensure this."
