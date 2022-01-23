Jackson County Public Schools announced on Sunday night (Jan 23) via social media: "Pending any change overnight, there WILL BE in-person school tomorrow."
editor's pick
Jackson County Public Schools Announce In-Person School for Monday (Jan 24, 2022) Pending No Overnight Change
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
- Jackson County Public Schools Announce In-Person School for Monday (Jan 24, 2022) Pending No Overnight Change
- The Briar Philosopher - The Perfect Snow
- Golden Comedy is a Hard Act to Follow
- Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly -Waiting for Another
- Sheriff's Report for January 19, 2022
- Judges Notes January 19, 2022
- JCMS Wins 2021 Governor’s Cup 72ndDistrict Championship
- Generals Win Two in a Row Improving Record to 10-4
Most Popular
Articles
- Lee County Emergency Management Issues GOLDEN Alert
- Coach Tyra Moved to Tears with Team Effort Winning 13th Region All “A” Classic
- Jackson County Public Schools Announce No School on Wednesday January 26
- Sheriff's Report for January 19, 2022
- Tuesday (Jan 18, 2022) Will Be Traditional Snow Day (No NTI)
- All Three Jackson County Elementary Schools Getting New Roofs Via Re-Roof Projects
- State Auditor Releases Audit of Jackson County Sheriff’s Fee Account
- Lady Generals Win 13th Region All “A” Classic Championship & Head to State!
- Jackson County Public Schools Announce Wednesday (1/19/2022) a Traditional Snow Day
- Cumberland Valley District Health Department COVID-19 Update (Two New Deaths in their District)
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.