Just a reminder that the Jackson County High School Lady Generals will be competing at the “All A” State Tournament in Richmond at EKU’s McBrayer Arena on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 10:00am.
This is the first time since 2003 that they have advanced to the “All A” State Tournament.
To allow everyone who would like to attend and support the Lady Generals, there will no school on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
We would like to wish the JCHS Lady Generals the Best of Luck in next week’s games.
