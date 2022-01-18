The Jackson County Public Schools announced via social media this afternoon: Tomorrow (Wednesday 1/19/2022) will be a Traditional Snow Day for Jackson County. No NTI tomorrow.
Jackson County Public Schools Announce Wednesday (1/19/2022) a Traditional Snow Day
