Based on the COVID-19 Community Level and K-12 Schools Risk Assessment Tool, Jackson County is in the “GREEN” (low level). When at the “Green” level, masks will be optional in school settings for students, staff and visitors. Students, staff and visitors will have the CHOICE of deciding whether to mask or not mask while in school buildings and on school grounds. Masking on school buses will also be optional while in the “Green” level.
Masks are optional in Jackson County Public School Buildings and on School Buses, from Monday, March 14, 2022 until Friday, March 18, 2022.
Our next status determination will be made on Friday, March 18, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.