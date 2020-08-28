August 28, 2020
Jackson County Food Service in conjunction with Jackson County Transportation Department will begin home meal delivery service on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. This was originally scheduled for Monday, August 31, 2020. Meals can be picked up on Monday, August 31, and Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Jackson County High School or your child’s elementary school. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience, understanding, and cooperation in these challenging times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.