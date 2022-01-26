The Jackson County Public Schools just announced:
Thursday, January 27, 2022 will be an NTI Day for Jackson County Public Schools.
Friday, January 28, 2022 will be a non-instructional day (no school).
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.