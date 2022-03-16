Effective Wednesday, March 16, 2022, Jackson County Public Schools will make masks optional in school settings for students, staff and visitors for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year. Students, staff and visitors will have the CHOICE of deciding whether to mask or not mask while in school buildings and on school grounds for the remainder of this school year. Masking on school buses will also be optional for the remainder of this school year.
Jackson County Public Schools reserves to right to revisit the masking policy, if needed.
