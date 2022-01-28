The COVID-19 incident rate for Thursday, January 27, 2022 was 227.2.
Based on the COVID-19 Mode of Instruction Metrics for K-12 Education, Jackson County is in the “RED” (critical level). Jackson County Public Schools will require that all students and staff wear face coverings while in Jackson County Public School Buildings, from Monday, January 31, 2022 until Friday, February 4, 2022.
Our next status determination will be made on Thursday, February 3, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.