From the Jackson County Public Schools:
“We understand that everyone is anxious to learn about the reopening of school in August. The anticipated first day of school for students will be August 6th, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we have created two options for students to attend school in the Fall. These options and the reopening plan follow the guidance from the Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Public Health. After reviewing both options, please click the link below to complete a form for each child in your household. The deadline for submitting forms will be Monday, July 20th.
OPTION #1 -- Traditional/In-School Learning
Our main goal is to have students in our buildings. With Option #1, students will attend school, following the Governor’s #HealthyAtSchool safety expectations/guidelines:
● Students will receive a temperature check when loading the bus. If a student is a parent drop off or student driver, they will receive a temperature check when entering the building.
● Students will be spaced out as much as possible on the bus, but face coverings will be required while riding the bus.
● Students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear face coverings in our buildings. Face coverings will
not be required for Preschool or Kindergarten students. When possible, classrooms will be set up with the goal of providing social distancing (6ft) which will allow students to remove masks while seated at their desk.
● Students will be provided with a Grab & Go Breakfast that will be eaten in their classroom. Students will eat lunch in the cafeteria. Lunch schedules will be staggered to ensure social distancing. The cafeteria serving lines & tables will be disinfected between each lunch group.
● Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout each building.
● Sanitation measures will include proper hand hygiene, frequent cleaning and disinfecting of all surfaces, buildings, and school buses.
● Recess and playground access will be staggered to ensure safety of all students and staff.
OPTION #2 -- Online/Virtual Learning
Students will attend school virtually at home on a normal school schedule. Students will be actively engaged in real-time with their teacher(s) and fellow classmates via video conferencing and Google Classroom. This option will allow for student work and progress to be consistently monitored by JCPS teachers to ensure they are successfully completing the coursework. Internet access at home is required for the online/virtual learning option. This option is not Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI).
To choose click the following link bit.ly/3213x9g
If neither of these options work for your child, please contact Jackson County Public Schools at 606-287-7181
Note: This plan is subject to change based on future recommendations from the Kentucky Department of Education, Kentucky Department of Public Health, and the Governor of Kentucky
