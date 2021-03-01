The Jackson County Public School District issued the following statement regarding the current State of Emergency:
"As of this afternoon, Jackson County is currently under a State of Emergency as a result of the flash flooding and ongoing river flooding. Upon consultation with our local officials, we have been advised that there are currently several road issues, bridge issues, etc., in our county. Due to this situation we do not feel that we can safely transport our students tomorrow. We regret that we will not be able to offer In-Person Instruction tomorrow, but the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. As a result, Tuesday, March 2, 2021 will be a Virtual Learning Day for our students and a remote work day for our staff.
For any student who has a power outage, internet outage, etc., due to the recent inclement weather, please contact your school’s principal to discuss learning options. Accommodations will be provided to ensure that there is no penalty for any student."
