The Kentucky Department of Health through the Kentucky Department of Education, has furnished a COVID-19 Mode of Instruction Metric for K-12 Education that will be used to guide school districts in their decision to re-open with the traditional in-school model or continue with virtual learning only. The metric is based on the number of cases per 100,000 people daily. This is another tool that will help school districts to make an informed decision concerning returning to traditional in-person instruction. As of September 17, 2020, Jackson County’s rate of COVID-19 incidence is currently at the red level (critical) according to the metric. If our county remains at this level, we could only offer remote/virtual learning only; we are very hopeful and optimistic that the rate will decrease to an acceptable level on the metric, so that we can return to traditional in-person instruction, as one of our learning options. Now, more than ever, it is important that our entire community follow the Center for Disease Control (CDC) Guidance and please wear a face covering.
Jackson County Public Schools Urge Community to Help by Adhering to Public Health Guidelines
