From the Jackson County Board of Education:
 
"As recommended in Governor Beshear’s Executive Order (2020-1041), Jackson County Public Schools will continue to suspend Traditional In-Person Instruction for the week of Monday, January 4th through January 8th, 2021 to prevent the spread of disease following the holidays. Jackson County Public Schools will continue with Remote/Virtual Learning for the week of January 4th through January 8, 2021.
There has been a change in the COVID-19 Mode of Instruction Metric for K-12 Education that will the impact the instructional models that we can offer our students beginning on Monday, January 11, 2021. We will provide information concerning this to parents/guardians and the community next week."
