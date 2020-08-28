Jackson County Sun School Breaking

In a post to social media around 6:00 PM on Friday, August 28, 2020 the JCHS posted:

"Jackson County High School has had two additional student-athletes test positive for Covid-19. The student-athletes participate in Cross Country and Girls Basketball. We have been working diligently with the Jackson County Health Department to make sure that we're following all protocols for KHSAA's return to sports. We have stopped activities in these sports until September 8th."

