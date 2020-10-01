Jackson County Public Schools are pleased to announce that we will be offering Traditional In-Person Instruction Option beginning Monday, October 5, 2020. According to the COVID-19 Mode of Instruction Metric provided by KDH and KDE, we are at an acceptable level to begin. We wanted to reassure everyone that Jackson County Public Schools will be following the “Healthy at School/Healthy at Work” guidance and will be providing a safe learning and working environment for our students and staff.
Based upon the Mode of Instruction Metric, our District will make a determination each week on Thursday afternoon, if Traditional In-Person Instruction will continue for the entire following week (Monday through Friday). We are very hopeful and optimistic that we may continue with Traditional In-Person Instruction; in the event that changes, notification will be given on Thursday afternoon to parents/guardians and the community that our District will be transitioning back to the Virtual Learning Platform.
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Public Health changed the guidance on face covering requirements for all Kentucky School Districts. To be in compliance with guidance from KDE and KDH, face coverings are now required for all students and staff at ALL times while in the building or on the bus; although not required, we encourage our Preschool and Kindergarten students to wear face covering, as well. When school begins in-person for students in Jackson County Public Schools on Monday, October 5, 2020, per KDE and KDH, students may only lower their face coverings while eating or drinking. They may also lower their face covering for outdoor recess when the 6 foot social distancing requirement may be obtained. Also, just a reminder that the virtual learning option is still available for those who prefer to utilize it.
As Jackson County Public Schools returns “Healthy to School/Healthy to Work” with our Traditional In-Person Instruction for the 2020-2021 school year, we plan to continue to review all guidance and recommendations from the Kentucky Department of Education, the Kentucky Department of Public Health, and the Center for Disease Control, as we have throughout these unprecedented times. We intend to use the guidance and recommendations to make the best, informed decisions possible, for the safety, health and well-being of our students and staff.
Now, more than ever, it is important that our entire community follow the Center for Disease Control (CDC) Guidance and please wear a face covering, so that our County may remain at an acceptable level on the Mode of Instruction Metric, which would enable our District to continue with Traditional In-Person Instruction. As always, we appreciate everyone’s support, understanding and patience as we deal with this challenge together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.