Based on the COVID-19 Mode of Instruction Metric for K-12 Education, Jackson County is in the “red” (critical level). Jackson County Public Schools must suspend Traditional In-Person Instruction and return to Remote/Virtual Learning for the week of November 4th through November 6, 2020.
Just a reminder that Friday, October 30, 2020 will also be a Remote/Virtual Learning day for students.
Our District is disappointed that we are not able to offer the Traditional In-Person Learning Option for the upcoming week. We will continue to monitor the incidence rate map and hope that the numbers will decrease to an acceptable level on the metric. The next determination will be made on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
