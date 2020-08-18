The Jackson County Board of Education met on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 and considered the recommendation of the Leadership Team and Reopening Committee regarding revising the opening plan to accommodate the situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in Kentucky and the subsequent recommendations of Governor Andy Beshear.
The school district issued the following statement following the BOE meeting:
"In order to ensure Student and Staff safety and to be in compliance with Governor Beshear and the Commissioner of Education’s recommendation, it has been determined that Jackson County Public Schools will begin school on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in a virtual learning format only. At this time, the District plans to return to its original school re-opening plan (traditional in-person instruction and virtual learning platform) on Monday, September 28, 2020.
We understand the frustration and inconvenience this decision causes families in our community. We hope that you know how deeply disappointed we are to postpone the traditional in-person instruction. Jackson County Public Schools remains committed to the belief that traditional in-person instruction is most beneficial for our students. We look forward to having our students back in the buildings as soon as possible.
We apologize for this change and thank you for your support, patience and understanding as we make these difficult decisions."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.