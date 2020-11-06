Based on the COVID-19 Mode of Instruction Metric for K-12 Education, with an incident rate of 50.4/100,000, Jackson County is in the “red” (critical level). Jackson County Public Schools must continue to suspend Traditional In-Person Instruction and continue with Remote/Virtual Learning for the week of November 9th through November 13, 2020.
Our District is disappointed that we are not able to offer the Traditional In-Person Learning Option for the upcoming week. We will continue to monitor the incidence rate map and hope that the numbers will decrease to an acceptable level on the metric. The next determination will be made on Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.