Nov 05 Incident Map

Based on the COVID-19 Mode of Instruction Metric for K-12 Education, with an incident rate of 50.4/100,000, Jackson County is in the “red” (critical level).  Jackson County Public Schools must continue to  suspend Traditional In-Person Instruction and continue with  Remote/Virtual Learning for the week of November 9th through November 13, 2020. 

Download PDF Incident Map 11_05

Our District is disappointed that we are not able to offer the Traditional In-Person Learning Option for the upcoming week.  We will continue to monitor the incidence rate map and hope that the numbers will decrease to an acceptable level on the metric.  The next determination will be made on Thursday, November 12, 2020. 

